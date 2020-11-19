Thanksgiving meals to be distributed at three Lubbock ISD elementary schools

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Independent School District says Thanksgiving meals will be provided at three local Elementary schools after class lets out on Friday.
St. Clair and Massey Orthodontics will be providing a boxed Thanksgiving meal through their Living Thankfully program for every family at Guadalupe, Jackson, and Wright elementary schools tomorrow afternoon, Friday, November 20.
This event marks the sixth year for St. Clair and Massey Orthodontics to provide meals for families at a Lubbock ISD elementary school. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, St. Clair and Massey Orthodontics partnered with the South Plains Food Bank to host a virtual drive to collect donations and corporate sponsorships to purchase the meals.
After volunteers arrive, Lubbock ISD says curbside meal distribution will begin when school is dismissed.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.