Byron Martin dies at age 92

In 1989, Martin renewed his association with Lubbock ISD as the bond construction manager and oversaw the construction of bond projects through their completion in 1994. A year later he returned to the district to oversee construction of a $29.8 million bond program, which included renovation of the Kmart building into a state-of-the-art facility for career and technical education (CTE). It opened in August 1997 and was named in his honor, the Byron Martin ATC. During his tenure as Lubbock ISD bond construction manager, he guided the construction of almost $200 million in school facilities.