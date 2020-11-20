City council to host special meeting Monday over COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A virtual special city council meeting has been scheduled to start at noon on Monday. Discussions will take place over the status of COVID-19 in Lubbock.
Along with that, there will also be discussions on responses from city representatives, the pandemic’s fiscal impact and other measures.
The council will start with a noon work session to discuss those items. After that, the council will convene for an executive session to discuss legal matters.
A link to the full agenda can be found here.
On Wednesday it was announced all city council meetings will take place virtually until further notice.
