Cooler, then chillier, then wetter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following near record warmth yesterday a series of cold fronts in the days ahead will bring cooler air, then chilly air, and eventually some light showers to the KCBD viewing area.
Lubbock yesterday recorded a high temperature of 84°. One degree short of the November 19 record. See the Climatology section which I’ll add later this morning for more info on record and average temperatures.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a light breeze. It will be quite a bit cooler than yesterday, but temperatures will still be well above average. Highs will range from the upper 60s (northwest) to the upper 70s (southeast).
This evening will be mostly fair with a light breeze. Temperatures in the early evening will be in the 60s but by mid-evening in the 50s.
Late tonight will be partly cloudy, winds will be light, lows mostly will be in the 40s.
Saturday, for the most part, will be cloudy and chilly. There may even be a bit of drizzle or fog in the morning. The afternoon will be much cooler with highs peaking in the 60s. Winds generally will be light.
Sunday’s rain chance remains in my forecast. I expect the showers to be spotty and mostly light. It will be chilly, but temperatures will be mild enough to keep any precipitation all liquid.
My Thanksgiving forecast, based on data available today, calls for a chilly morning and a partly cloudy, breezy, and cool afternoon. Watch our forecast for potential changes!
