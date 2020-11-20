Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Gov. Abbott lays out new antibody treatment, Lubbock still sees COVID surge, CDC sends out Thanksgiving warning

By Michael Cantu | November 20, 2020 at 5:55 AM CST - Updated November 20 at 5:55 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Gov. Greg Abbott announced an IV antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients is now available in Lubbock.

Lubbock has 606 new cases of COVID-19.

A statewide hand count of Georgia’s ballots confirmed Joe Biden’s win over President Donald Trump in the state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging U.S. residents to stay home for Thanksgiving.

