Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, Gov. Greg Abbott announced an IV antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients is now available in Lubbock.
- The governor is hopeful two vaccines will be available next month.
- He urged all Texans to practice COVID safety measures until then.
- KCBD’s Camelia Juarez was there as he made his announcement: ‘The Cavalry is coming’: First COVID-19 Antibody treatment now available in Lubbock & Texas, Governor Abbott says
Lubbock has 606 new cases of COVID-19.
- Six more people have died, which brings the total since March to 292.
- The regional hospitalizations rate is at a new high of 29.23%.
- Get a detailed look here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 606 new cases, 6 additional deaths, hospitalization at 29.23% on Thursday
A statewide hand count of Georgia’s ballots confirmed Joe Biden’s win over President Donald Trump in the state.
- The Trump campaign continues seeking to overturn election results in several states with allegations of voter fraud.
- Read more here: Joe Biden wins Georgia, flipping the state for Democrats
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging U.S. residents to stay home for Thanksgiving.
- The agency says travel could cause more spread of the coronavirus.
- Those who travel are urged to wear masks and maintain a safe distance.
- Read more here: CDC pleads with Americans to avoid Thanksgiving travel
