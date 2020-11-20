Drive-thru Santa Land opens Dec. 10

Provided by Lubbock Parks & Recreation
Bring your family to this drive-thru event at Mackenzie Park and enjoy a 64-year Lubbock tradition! Admission is free for all ages.
Santa Land is open every evening from December 10-23, 2020, from 6 to 10 p.m. Approximately 50,000 people visit Santa Land each year to see the festive holiday village with its huge lighted Christmas tree, animated displays, bonfires, traditional holiday scenes, and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Don’t forget to tune into Christmas music at 1280 AM while you drive through the event.
Parks and Recreation is grateful to offer Santa Land this season and bring this annual event to all of West Texas at no charge.