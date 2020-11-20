End Zone Scores & Highlights for Friday, Nov. 20

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.
Area Round Playoffs:
Post 61, Anson 6
Iowa Park 42, Estacado 21
Celina 37, Sweetwater 22
Pilot Point 48, Shallowater 26
Cisco 46, Olton 15
Stratford 53, Smyer 18
Follett 44, Anton 43
Groom 62, Klondike 50
Motley County 64, Blackwell 16
Borden County 71, Springlake-Earth 16
Hawley 34, Sundown 20
Trinity Christian vs. Tyler All Saints (Saturday)
Regular Season:
Lubbock-Cooper 21, Abilene Wylie 15
Wichita Falls 47, Plainview 13
Tascosa 2, Monterey 0 (forfeit)
Coronado 2, Caprock 0 (forfeit)
