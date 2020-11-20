End Zone Scores & Highlights for Friday, Nov. 20

By Pete Christy | November 20, 2020 at 10:16 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 10:16 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.

Area Round Playoffs:

Post 61, Anson 6

Iowa Park 42, Estacado 21

Celina 37, Sweetwater 22

Pilot Point 48, Shallowater 26

Cisco 46, Olton 15

Stratford 53, Smyer 18

Follett 44, Anton 43

Groom 62, Klondike 50

Motley County 64, Blackwell 16

Borden County 71, Springlake-Earth 16

Hawley 34, Sundown 20

Trinity Christian vs. Tyler All Saints (Saturday)

Regular Season:

Lubbock-Cooper 21, Abilene Wylie 15

Wichita Falls 47, Plainview 13

Tascosa 2, Monterey 0 (forfeit)

Coronado 2, Caprock 0 (forfeit)

