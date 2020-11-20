KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Stanley

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Stanley, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Stanley is a 2-year-old pit who has been at the shelter for almost two weeks.
He is a bit shy at first but will warm up, eventually. He is also neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations.
Stanley’s adoption fees for Friday, Nov. 20, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ollie
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.