Lubbock HS girls basketball program temporarily suspended due to COVID-19

Lubbock ISD protocols require the wearing of appropriate face coverings for students, teachers, coaches, staff, and administrators; and social distancing. The Texas Education Agency defines close contact as being within six feet of an infected person for a duration of 15 minutes, while not wearing a mask; or being directly exposed to infectious secretions like a cough or sneeze. As a precautionary measure and in the spirit of transparency, we are asking families to closely monitor for these COVID-19 symptoms: