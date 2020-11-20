Lubbock orthodontists feed students from 3 LISD schools in 8th annual turkey drive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - St. Clair and Massey Orthodontics hosted their 8th year of “Live Thankfully” by distributing turkey boxes to students from three Lubbock ISD schools ahead of Thanksgiving.
They distributed 450 boxes among Guadalupe, Wright, and Jackson elementary schools and the Guadalupe Parkway Center.
Dr. James St. Clair says every year is a blessing, but especially this year with the burdens COVID-19 has brought to families.
“It brings us a lot of joy because we are meeting needs. There is food insecurity out there. Students have food while they are going to school, but this next week, they’re off. If we can be a blessing to them, that makes us feel really good.”
“At St. Clair and Massey, their practice is really rare in that their mission is to love on people and make sure they flourish. That looks like many different things and one of those things is helping the community,” said Macy Martinez, marketing coordinator for the orthodontists’ office.
The office raises funds and works with community partners to help raise funds to purchase turkey boxes from United Supermarkets.
“I cannot think of a better way to flourish than with food in our stomach, so this is a blessing for us and our partners and help these families get food.”
Community partners include United Supermarkets, Praters, Aim Bank, Bounty, Lubbock National Bank, Prosperity Bank, and more.
St. Clair said they are always looking for new community partners to help out.
