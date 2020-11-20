New scholarship established for Latino med students in memory of Dr. Juan Fitz

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Beloved Doctor Juan Fitz, who died of COVID-19 complications, will be remembered with a new scholarship.
Doctor Fitz was known for mentoring students and being actively involved with local medical groups.
Fitz was an alumnus of the Health Science Center, past president of the County Medical Society and was active in the Texas Medical Association.
“He always seemed to have a student along trailing with him and he was a big supporter of those growing up in medicine,” Ashley Sturgeon, president of the Lubbock County Medical Society, said.
The County Medical Society and Covenant have teamed up to raise $25,000 for a scholarship endowment.
“We got the scholarship endowed and that requires a donation of $25,000. We are funneling those donations through the County Medical Society to Texas Tech so the money will always be there,” Sturgeon said.
The scholarship prioritizes Latino medical students in memory of Dr. Fitz’s mentoring efforts.
“He was Latino and we think he was a very strong supporter of the Latino community. He really fought for the underrepresented at the level of Texas medical associations, so we think he would be really proud to represent this minority group in medical school,” Sturgeon said.
Sturgeon looks forward to meeting the recipients as they follow the same path Dr. Fitz followed.
“He did so much for us, he is the perfect person to have an endowed scholarship for. I want students 25 years from now to know who he was and the sacrifices that he made. Not only through his life, serving patients, but the time he spent on our community,” Sturgeon said.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.