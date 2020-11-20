Temps heading down for the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another nice day for the South Plains with a high of 73 degrees in the city.
Going into the weekend, a different story for the area. It will get colder tomorrow and even colder on Sunday. A strong cold front will move into late tomorrow so cloudy skies on Saturday and much cooler temps. Saturday highs in the 50s and 60s for the South Plains.
By Sunday we are looking are highs only in the 40s and 50s with a chance of light showers through the day and a chance of rain through late Tuesday.
The cold will hang around through Monday with high afternoon temperatures only in the 50s once again.
Rain chances will move out by Wednesday and as now it looks like Thanksgiving will be nice with sunny skies and highs between 65 to 70 degrees for Lubbock.
If you’re traveling, check our KCBD First Alert Weather app for the latest forecast for wherever you are headed. It does look wet in central Texas Sunday through Wednesday and chilly afternoon highs.
