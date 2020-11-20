UMC hosting Park & Pray event Saturday evening, 6 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC will be hosting another Park and Pray event Saturday evening, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m. to show support for all healthcare workers and caregivers.
Participants are encouraged to get to the north parking lot in front of UMC on 4th Street by 5:30 p.m. and stay in their vehicles.
Just tune your radio to 104.9 The Beat, KLLL 96.3, 101.1 The Beard, or Mix 100.3.
A brief program will be streamed, giving thanks to those helping our community weather this pandemic.
Hundreds of cars filled the parking lot at UMC during the last Park and Pray back in April.
