Rain chances increasing Sunday into Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The good news, rain chances are still on the way. The bad news, they may not stick around as long as we would have liked.
As we go through the evening hours, winds will start shifting out of the southeast. It won’t be very strong, but it will be enough to draw some moisture up into the region.
The effect of this will be two-fold. First, if you happen to be up and around in the early morning hours, it might start to get fairly foggy across portions of the South Plains. But, by 8 a.m., maybe earlier if it gets a good push, the front should be in the area of Lubbock.
The winds will shift, increase a touch, and give a bit more lift to the atmosphere. So that will push out the fog, but then we’ll see the showers move across. We’ll see a decent lull in activity in the afternoon and early evening hours, although some drizzle will still be possible. Then by the early morning hours of Monday, rain chances will edge up again. After about Monday morning though, they’ll taper off until dry air moves in.
During all of this, and while we’re not talking about a cold front, there isn’t a lot of cold air associated with any of this.
Some locations might see the low-40s in the morning hours, but that will be about as cool as we get.
We’ll warm up again through Thanksgiving. Weather for Thanksgiving actually looking fantastic, but by that night into Black Friday morning, another front will come through.
This one will have slightly cooler air. Still a ways out, but it does look like rain chances will edge up again, and we’ll be cool enough we’ll have to watch the northwest South Plains for a wintry mix. Still a ways to go with that part of the forecast though and a lot can change.
