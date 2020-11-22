End Zone Team of the Week: Motley County Matadors

MOTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The thirteenth KCBD End Zone Team of the Week for this season is the Motley County Matadors.
In their Regionals matchup in the 6-Man 1A Division 2 state championships, the Matadors beat Blackwell 64-16.
Motley County were the runners up in the 2019 State title game but are back with a good group of veteran players and some young depth that’s helped them to a (9-2) record.
Next week, the Matadors will take on the Balmorhea Bears (6-0).
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.