City Council discusses vaccine & anti-body distribution during special session

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Today’s special city council meeting laid down the ground work for distribution of the anti-body treatment and coming vaccines.
When will vaccines become available?
Now, there are three vaccines awaiting emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.
City manager Jarrett Atkinson said Lubbock is expecting the vaccines soon.
“So the first release, meaning they will be turned lose by the federal government and make their way to the states is expected in early December,” Atkinson said.
Who will get the vaccines first, when they become available?
- Healthcare workers
- Frontline workers
- Vulnerable populations
How will the vaccine be administered?
It is given by two separate shot vaccinations.
What is the difference between the vaccine and the anti-body treatment?
The vaccine will prevent people from becoming sick with COVID-19. The anti-body treatment helps reduce the likelihood of hospitalization for people already infected with the virus. Lubbock has received about 147 doses of bamlanivimab, which was announced by the governor last week.
Who will get the antibody treatment first?
To qualify you must be 65 or older, with comorbidities and must have tested positive within the last five days. Hospitals have more detailed guidelines on who can receive the treatment.
“The medical criteria that indicates a high success from the use of the anti-body treatment,” Atkinson said.
