End Zone Playoff pairings for area teams

By Pete Christy | November 23, 2020 at 3:27 PM CST - Updated November 23 at 3:27 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four area UIL teams are left in high school football playoff action.

Regional Quarterfinals

#7 Idalou vs. #1 Canadian 2pm Friday at Canyon

#3 Post vs. #9 Panhandle 7pm Friday at Lubbock Cooper

#2 Borden County vs. #6 Happy 6pm Saturday in Levelland

#4 Motley County vs. #1 Bamlorhea 6:30pm Friday in Garden City

TAPPS Playoffs

Lubbock Christian vs. Arlington Grace Prep

Trinity Christian at Arlington Pantego 5pm Friday

#7 Kingdom Prep vs. #6 Faustina 3pm Tuesday at Bryson

6A/5A Regular Season

Odessa at Frenship 7pm Friday

Amarillo at Lubbock High 3pm Friday

Monterey vs. #6 Coronado 7pm Friday

#6 Wichita Falls Rider at #8 Lubbock Cooper 2pm

