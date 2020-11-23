End Zone Playoff pairings for area teams

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four area UIL teams are left in high school football playoff action.
Regional Quarterfinals
#7 Idalou vs. #1 Canadian 2pm Friday at Canyon
#3 Post vs. #9 Panhandle 7pm Friday at Lubbock Cooper
#2 Borden County vs. #6 Happy 6pm Saturday in Levelland
#4 Motley County vs. #1 Bamlorhea 6:30pm Friday in Garden City
TAPPS Playoffs
Lubbock Christian vs. Arlington Grace Prep
Trinity Christian at Arlington Pantego 5pm Friday
#7 Kingdom Prep vs. #6 Faustina 3pm Tuesday at Bryson
6A/5A Regular Season
Odessa at Frenship 7pm Friday
Amarillo at Lubbock High 3pm Friday
Monterey vs. #6 Coronado 7pm Friday
#6 Wichita Falls Rider at #8 Lubbock Cooper 2pm
