Two semi trucks rolled and multiple smaller vehicles involved in crash on Slaton Hwy.

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - Area police are responding to a large crash reported just after 10:30 a.m. on Highway 84 near Farm-to-market road 211 near Southland. The crash is in the southbound lanes.
Two semi trucks are rolled over and multiple smaller vehicles are involved in the crash.
Traffic is stopped going southbound.
The Slaton Police Department sent out a notice via its Facebook page just before 11 a.m. today. Drivers are asked to use caution or avoid that area.
The fog is making it difficult to see in that area.
Right now it is unclear if there are any injuries or the specific number vehicles are involved.
