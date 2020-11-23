Lubbock Christian School President removed from Board of Trustees

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An email sent over the weekend to parents and staff of Lubbock Christian School stated Tye Rogers, the President of the Board of Trustees, is no longer affiliated with Lubbock Christian Schools.
The Board of Trustees of Lubbock Christian School unanimously approved Brian Pitaniello, Dr. Brooke Hobgood and Russ Horn to act as the interim Presidential Leadership Team for the school.
Dr. Hobgood will head up the COVID task force at the school as well.
No other information was released by the school about this immediate change. He has also been removed from the school website.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 has reached out to the school for comment.
Rogers was named the school’s first president in 2016.
