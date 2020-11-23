Man indicted, charged in west Lubbock County murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been indicted by a grand jury, charged in the shooting death of a man at a west Lubbock County RV Park in August.
Curtis Jerome Smith, 27, of Lubbock, was indicted Monday by a Lubbock County Grand Jury.
On August 27, Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Loop 88 RV Park at 9902 County Road 6900, which is on West 50th Street, just outside of the Lubbock city limits.
When they arrived, they found 36-year-old Wade Parramore deceased.
On Friday, August 28, a murder warrant was issued for 26-year-old Curtis Jerome Smith of Lubbock.
According to the murder warrant for Smith, witnesses on the scene say they heard several gunshots around 1 a.m. on August 27.
The warrant states multiple people were there when the shots were fired. One statement to investigators was made, saying Smith “didn’t mean to shoot Wade Parramore, but was meaning to shoot (another male).”
According to the warrant, the man who Smith meant to shoot was the man who Parramore gave a ride to.
Smith is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $300,000 bond.
