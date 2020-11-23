New Mexico Lobos land at South Plains College

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The New Mexico Lobos Men’s basketball team will be practicing at the Texan Dome in Levelland.
South Plains College Athletics Director Roger Reding confirmed the move.
“We’re hosting them. They contacted us about a week ago, wanting to know if it’s doable. I got together with my two basketball coaches and my President. We discussed and we thought it was the right thing to do.”
Right now, the Lobos will stay in hotels and practice at the Texan Dome. So will New Mexico play home games in Levelland?
“That hasn’t been decided yet. They’re still trying to maneuver through this whole deal. We’re just trying to keep their athletes in good condition and a place to work out. That hasn’t been discussed yet.”
South Plains College doesn’t start basketball until January.
“Our athletes are going home in the next week or so. It worked out good. The timing is good. You couldn’t bring a team to us and be more safe. They test three times a week. They are trying to maneuver this virus.”
Reding is glad South Plains College can help New Mexico out.
“Maybe in a small way, for the mental side of their athletes, maybe it will help them and pick them up. We will see where it takes us. Right now we are not sure.”
