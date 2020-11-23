SPC to delay start of spring semester

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College has changed its spring calendar and will start its spring semester on Jan. 19 across all of its campuses.
Staff with the college will report to work on Jan. 4 and faculty will start Jan. 11.
This delay will be to compress the spring interim semester into a shorter timeframe, according to SPC. This is to prevent any overlapping semesters, which could create financial issues.
“We will have a safer start to our semester by adding a week between the holidays and the time students arrive on campus,” Robin Satterwhite, president of South Plains College, said in an official statement.
SPC’s campuses will be closed to students and the community from Jan. 4-8. Students are encouraged to use online, telephone or virtual appointments to get any of their business done.
Graduation day is set for May 14. The final day of classes is now set for May 13.
