Three of four seasons this holiday week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This Thanksgiving week we will see a variety of weather, from at least three of the four seasons.
Fall
Today’s weather is rather typical for late November. Fog, mist, drizzle, and spotty light rain showers. Also cloudy, a little breezy, and chilly. My forecast high for Lubbock is 57°. For comparison, Lubbock’s high yesterday was 55°.
Tonight the damp and chilly conditions continue, and there may even be the rumble of thunder. Temperatures will remain well above freezing so any precipitation will be liquid. My forecast low for Lubbock is 50°.
Spring
Tomorrow’s weather will be more typical of March or April. I anticipate any precipitation to end by around sunrise. Clearing will begin and winds will pick up.
Tuesday afternoon will be windy. Sustained speeds may approach 30 to 40 mph with gusts near 60 mph in the viewing area. In particular, the northwestern viewing area. Speeds may be about five mph lower near Lubbock and ten (or so) lower over the southeastern viewing area.
Blowing dust and areas of reduced visibility are likely, especially from midday through sunset. Temperatures will peak in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Thanksgiving
Leading up to Thursday our weather will be dry and less windy. Wednesday will be sunny and breezy. Temperatures will begin cold, near freezing, and peak in the 60s.
Thanksgiving will be partly cloudy with quite a breezy and seasonably very warm afternoon.
I expect lows in the 30s on the Caprock and 40s off (to the east of) the Caprock. Highs will range from the mid- and upper 60s over the northwestern third or so of the viewing area to 70s elsewhere. My forecast high for Lubbock is 74°
Winter
Winter weather? Perhaps. A cold front is expected to move through the KCBD viewing area late Thursday. Behind the front Friday will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly.
Currently it appears conditions may support some light showers late Friday into late Saturday, with temperatures near levels supporting a variety of wintry precipitation. Which may include flurries, freezing drizzle, or just drizzle.
Check the rain chance and temperatures for your location in our 10-Day and Weekend forecasts here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather App. It’s free to download and update in your app store.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.