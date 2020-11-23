White House still planning holiday parties, despite warnings

“We’re in a very difficult situation where the rate of infection, the slope of infections, are really very, very steep. So you might want to reconsider travel plans,” Fauci said in an interview with Washington Post Live. He added that indoor holiday gatherings “as innocent and wonderful as they sound” should be kept to a minimal number of people, preferably “just members of a household” and also warned of a potential “surge superimposed upon a surge” if precautions aren’t taken.