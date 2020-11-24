Motorcycle rider killed in crash on 82nd Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been killed in a motorcycle crash that happened on 82nd Street between Indiana and Quaker Avenue on Tuesday night.
The police report says the rider was traveling a high rate of speed past Fazoli’s in the 4000 block of 82nd Street when he lost control.
The report says he accelerated eastbound on 82nd from Quaker Avenue and pulled the motorcycle into a wheelie, “riding the back wheel while continuing at a high rate of speed.”
He then began to wobble and lost control, wrecking the motorcycle near the south curb.
The rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not been released as of Thursday afternoon.
