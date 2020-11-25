Calm weather expected on Thanksgiving day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - West Texas winds are taking a holiday as well. We won’t have to deal with them that much today and most of the south plains will warm up to the low-to-mid-60s.
Thanksgiving weather is looking great as well. Widespread 70s and only a handful of clouds.
The next storm system arrives Friday evening. It will be a quick hitter, departing Saturday morning.
But it will bring cooler air with it and we could see a rain-snow mix across portions of the region, and maybe even a full transition to snow across the northwest. It will leave quickly, but the temperatures in the 50s stick around into next week
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.