Fewer Bell Ringers means fewer donations to Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Salvation Army of Lubbock is struggling to get volunteer bell ringers for their biggest fundraiser of the year, which supports those in need year-round.
The money collected goes towards food, clothes, and shelter to the homeless, as well as warm clothing to people living on the streets in freezing conditions.
Bell ringer Naomi Cunningham said Salvation Army’s community support is especially important because of the ongoing financial crisis.
“The Salvation Army, they are a godsend. For not only food, clothing, but they help the homeless,” Cunningham said. “Whatever people can give is greatly, greatly appreciated.”
There are 25 locations where bell ringers will be collecting donations and with the coin shortage, they now have scan codes for Google and Apple pay.
Event coordinator Jacob Bailey said there are lots of virtual donation options available online.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.