KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Butch

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Butch, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Butch is a 2-year-old white pit who came to LAS one week ago.
He is a gentle, loving dog who knows basic commands. He is also neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations.
Butch’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Nov. 25, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
