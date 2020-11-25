Lady Raiders roll in season opener

The Lady Raiders led by as many as 40 points in the game. The team utilizing a good mix of incoming players and returners, shot 50% from the floor against the Vaqueros. Oklahoma State transfer, Vivian Gray led all scores in the game with 24 points, eight rebounds, and three assist. Returnees, Alexis Tucker and Lexi Gordon each added 18 points for the Lady Raiders. Tucker had six rebounds and four assist, while Gordon recorded seven rebounds and two assist. Texas Tech led the game the entire way, from start to finish.