Brownfield man charged in deadly hit-and-run

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officers with the Lubbock Police Department have arrested 34-year-old Joseph Cruz for a fatal hit-and-run that left one man dead on Nov. 16.
Lubbock police say the crash happened at the intersection of Idalou Road and East 4th Street.
The passenger car turned onto Idalou Road and hit the motorcycle, according to LPD. The driver of the car then U-turned and fled.
The motorcyclist, 70-year-old Benigno Salas, was taken by EMS to University Medical Center with serious injuries. Salas was later pronounced deceased.
Police were able to find the 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer on Saturday, Nov. 21. By Tuesday, Nov. 24, police say they identified Cruz as the driver and issued a warrant for failure to stop and render aid causing death.
Cruz, a Brownfield resident, turned himself into Lubbock police and he was later booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. A bond has not yet been set.
