Man killed in Tuesday night trailer fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a trailer home that caught fire.
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as 65-year-old David Jones of Lubbock.
The fire was reported around 8 p.m. Tuesday near 1108 County Road 7360.
Wolfforth, Woodrow and the Slaton volunteer fire departments responded, along with EMS and the LSO.
Deputies with LSO were told by dispatchers one person was possibility still inside the homem, but LSO said the house was already fully engulfed by the time first responders arrived.
Once emergency responders were able to make their way inside the home, Jones was found dead.
No other information on this has been released.
