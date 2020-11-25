Tech men breeze by Northwestern State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Chris Beard’s new and improved Texas Tech men’s basketball team was as good as advertised in their season opener against Northwestern State. The Red Raiders beat the Demons 101-58 in the United Supermarkets Arena.
The question coming into the season for the team was how well were they going to be able to play with each other adding seven new players during a tricky pandemic riddled season. However, on the floor Wednesday night the team seemed to play flawless. The Red Raiders ended the game with five players in double figures with a total of 22 assist. Georgetown transfer, Mac McClung led all scores with 20 points, three assist and one rebound. While sophomore returner, Terrence Shannon Jr. added 16 points, five rebounds, and two steals. True freshman Micah Peavy also had a great Texas tech debut finishing the game with 14 points, six rebounds, three assist, and three steals.
The Red Raiders have two players sidelined with injuries to start the season. Redshirt sophomore guard, Kevin McCullar was seen on crutches and is nursing a sprained ankle. True freshman big man, Vladislav Goldin is out with a hand injury. Coach Beard said neither injury is expected to be a long term deal, but did not comment on how long they will be out.
Next for Texas Tech, the Red Raiders will host Sam Houston State, Friday at 1p.m. That game will be broadcasted on ESPN U.
