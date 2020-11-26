Lubbock businesses excited for Black Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Businesses all around Lubbock have been preparing to offer good deals for Black Friday shoppers.
For 18-year-old Ryan Smith, who opened his Christian apparel and home-decor store, “Be The Light Christian Store”, at KK’s Corner Mall, he said this was a chance to start following his dreams and connect with the community.
“So I encourage everyone on Black Friday and this entire weekend and the weeks leading up to Christmas and after, to do everything you can to support local business because so many are having to shut down across the nation.”
“So anytime that you buy a shirt or an ornament off of someone’s Christmas tree, it makes them so happy,” said Ryan pointing to a Christmas tree in one of his two booths.
He’s offering 15 percent off starting Friday and through the weekend.
“All of our products share a message of hope, love, and light and that’s our whole mission to spread positivity and His love.”
Over at Smooth Day Spa on 4th street, Kaley Braziel who works at the business says Black Friday is the perfect time to purchase a service at a really good rate to see if you like what they can offer.
Braziel says they’ll be offering waxing discounts, massage and waxing packages, eye lash service discounts, and gift card packages.
“As well as when you buy a gift certificate here, you’ll get a free brow wax and shaping service,” added Braziel.
“Shopping local is a really great way of keeping just what we have and what we have earned within our community and supporting everyone that is in Lubbock right now because Lubbock is kind of going through a hard time,” said Braziel.
At Tumbleweed and Sage Coffeeshop in Wolfforth, which just opened up this past April, owner Cole Adams says business has been good and he looks forward to having customers get their caffeine fix on sale before they head out to other big shopping sales.
“The quality that comes from local places. There’s more heart that goes into it. There’s more attention to detail,” said Cole Adams on local businesses.
“And we just wanted to capitalize on that traffic that’s going on going into Black Friday. And that’s why we’re going to open up an hour earlier than we normally do.”
Some sales they will do are:
“Buy one get one free on cocoa bombs and we will be doing $1.50 on drip coffee and then two dollar apple ciders to get people caffeinated and if they do not want to be caffeinated, we will just be here with smiling face.”
“Please support all the local businesses you can right now. Everyone could use it, especially on Black Friday.”
