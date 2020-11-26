Lubbock Chamber urges local shopping during Black Friday, Small Business Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is urging residents to shop locally ahead of Black Friday shopping and Small Business Saturday.
Even as the pandemic constitutes smaller crowd sizes inside retail shops, deals for this weekend will remain. Many national and local businesses have ramped up efforts in online shopping.
The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is highlighting locally-owned businesses through its small business Saturday. Residents are encouraged to shop in the nearly 1,700 member businesses in Lubbock on Saturday.
”We need to think about our small businesses, our local businesses,” Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope said, during a Monday news conference. “Many of them have a web presence too that’s easy to use and their product is easy to find. If it’s not, then they all provide curbside or they’ll deliver it to you. Don’t forget about our small businesses.”
