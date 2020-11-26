3 vacant houses burned in Levelland fire

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Levelland Fire Marshals has opened up an investigation into a Thursday morning fire involving three homes. All the houses were vacant, but there were signs of people squatting.
The Levelland Fire Department was called to the three-house fire Thursday morning in the 500 block of Jefferson Street. Crews from Smyer and Sundown were also called in to help.
Together, they were able to put out the fire by around 7 a.m.
The main and second house involved are complete losses, according to Levelland FD. The third house had slight damage.
All three homes are vacant, according to Levelland FD. But one of the houses did show signs of people squatting.
There were no injuries reported.
