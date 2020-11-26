Salvation Army Lubbock providing Thanksgiving at a distance for 500 people

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thanksgiving dinners are looking very different this year, but the Salvation Army is still reaching out to provide a meal and some hope to those in need.
”It’s a tradition we have got to keep, there is always something to be thankful for,” Salvation Army Director Erica Hitt said.
More than 500 dinners were prepared for Salvation Army residents and anyone who needed a hot meal.
“It’s gonna be a good meal, a homemade traditional meal,” Hitt said. “Having that meal, that fellowship, is so important to everyone here at the Salvation Army.”
To keep everyone healthy, only residents were allowed to eat inside, while the public was invited to pick up their meals through curbside pick up.
“The distancing is one of our main priorities this year,” Hitt said.
Although there are fewer volunteers right now, Juanita Alzona said she knows people need help more than ever this year.
“Because of how fortunate we are, we want to find those opportunities to give back,” Alzona said.
