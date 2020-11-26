Temps below freezing expected Friday morning

The cold front moved through a few hours earlier then expected on Thursday evening, but that timing will have little impact on your forecast, except us cooling down a bit earlier this evening.
Friday morning will still see temperatures at or below freezing across much of the South Plains.
The next storm system remains mostly on track as well, although it looks like it might hang around a bit longer, maybe into Saturday evening.
In the grand scheme of things, we can still define this as a quick hitter as it’ll be around less then 24 hours.
The precipitation type forecast still remains tricky, however, it would take some drastic changes to modify our air enough to see widespread winter weather impacts. So while we could see a change over to totally snow at times, with the best chance of this on Saturday morning, the ground temperatures are warm enough that most of it won’t stick and the air temperatures will be borderline as well.
But they could be some large snowflakes which might make for a nice scene. If anyone is able to see any kind of accumulations, it’ll be most likely in the northwestern South Plains, like Muleshoe, Friona, Happy, etc. But this system will mostly be a rain event for those that are able to see it.
Mostly this event might make the ground a bit damp\wet. Some will even still remain dry and miss this entirely. Just have to remind ourselves that we’re still well into the drought, so every little bit helps.
After this system passes, we might see some gustier winds on Sunday. Won’t be too hard to deal with. But the cooler air might hang around for a bit, as daytime highs will remain below average as we run through the extended forecast.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.