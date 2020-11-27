DPS reports multiple injuries after crash in southeast Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety was called to investigate a two-vehicle crash in southeast Lubbock County.
DPS reports the crash was called in at 12:25 p.m. at FM 3431(CR 2700) & CR 7200, west of the Slaton Highway.
According to DPS, a Dodge Charger traveling eastbound on CR 2700 failed to yield right of way at the stop intersection, and pulled out in front of a Ford explorer that was southbound on FM 3431.
According to DPS, the driver of the Explorer had her 2 year old child in the vehicle with her. The driver appeared to have a possible broken arm, her child did not appear to be injured.
Both the driver and her child were transported to Covenant. DPS states the driver of the Charger was transported to UMC with unknown injuries.
None of the injuries appeared to be serious or life threatening, according to DPS.
