End Zone Scores & Highlights for Friday, Nov. 27

By Pete Christy | November 27, 2020 at 9:59 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 10:54 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.

UIL Regional Quarterfinals

Post 68, Panhandle 0

Childress 27, Spearman 21

Wellington 40, Vega 20

Grace Prep 33, Lubbock Christian 24

Groom 72, Follett 26

Canadian 56, Idalou 6

Balmorhea 36, Motley County 30

Cisco 54, Hawley 20

McCamey 41, Stratford 18

Trinity Christian 14, Arlington Pantego 13

Borden County vs. Happy (6pm Saturday)

6A/5A Regular Season

Frenship 38, Odessa 17

Coronado 40, Monterey 14

Lubbock-Cooper 25, Wichita Falls Rider 24

Abilene Wylie 48, Plainview 0

Amarillo 44, Lubbock High 17

