End Zone Scores & Highlights for Friday, Nov. 27

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.
UIL Regional Quarterfinals
Post 68, Panhandle 0
Childress 27, Spearman 21
Wellington 40, Vega 20
Grace Prep 33, Lubbock Christian 24
Groom 72, Follett 26
Canadian 56, Idalou 6
Balmorhea 36, Motley County 30
Cisco 54, Hawley 20
McCamey 41, Stratford 18
Trinity Christian 14, Arlington Pantego 13
Borden County vs. Happy (6pm Saturday)
6A/5A Regular Season
Frenship 38, Odessa 17
Coronado 40, Monterey 14
Lubbock-Cooper 25, Wichita Falls Rider 24
Abilene Wylie 48, Plainview 0
Amarillo 44, Lubbock High 17
