Suspect shot by sheriff’s deputy dies from injuries, deputy placed on leave

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A suspect in a domestic violence call was shot by a Lubbock County sheriff’s deputy on Thursday night.
LCSO says they were responding to the call around 9 p.m. Thursday when shots were fired.
The call was originally from the 5500 block of CR 1260, but they say the suspect was in the 11300 block of CR 7000 when he was shot, wounded and taken to the hospital by EMS.
The suspect was identified as Michael Anthony Pena, 31. He died from his injuries on Friday.
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday afternoon the deputy involved in this case has been placed on paid administrative leave, as per department policy for all officer-involved shootings.
Lubbock Sheriff Kelly Rowe had no comment on Friday evening.
Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.
