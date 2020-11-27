Travel issues possible with wintry mix on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Windy and cooler on Black Friday with highs only in the 50s for the South Plains. However, it will be colder Saturday with highs in the 30s in some of the region.
Winter weather will return overnight with colder temperatures and a mix of rain and snow for the South Plains.
Some accumulations will be possible mainly in the northwest and northern South Plains through mid-day Saturday.
There is a slim chance of some icy bridges in the northern and central areas by tomorrow morning and total amounts of any snow will likely be an inch or less. A few areas may get more than one inch, again the north to northwest areas.
This storm will move out by Saturday evening and another shot of cold air will move in on Sunday.
The next front is dry but will be colder and windy with highs only in the 40s and 50s Sunday but lows falling to the low to mid 20s by Monday morning.
The 7day forecast indicates below normal temps moving into December with lows possibly in the teens by late next week. In addition, the afternoon highs will warm briefly early in the week then remain in the 40s next week.
