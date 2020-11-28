Lady Raiders overcome slow start to beat Houston Baptist

The Lady Raiders got off to a slow start in the first quarter, shooting (4-16) from the field for a total of 15 points. At the end of the quarter, Tech led by only two points against the Huskies. However, in the second quarter the team’s defense took over as they held Houston Baptist to just five points in the quarter. While the team didn’t shoot a high percentage from the field (35.6%), they were able to attack the basket and get to the free throw line. The Lady Raiders shot a total of 26 free throws to compare to Houston Baptist’s 10. They shot 88.5% from the charity strike and only missed three.