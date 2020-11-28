Texas Tech’s comeback falls short against Oklahoma State

However, the Red Raiders never gave up, Monterey grad, Xavier White responded with a 70-yard touchdown run that cut the lead to three. The Cowboys would go on to score two touchdowns and record a safety to push their lead to 19. Texas Tech scored two touchdowns in the closing 4 minutes of the game to give themselves another chance to win the game. Again, Wells and staff chose to kick an onside instead of trying to pin Oklahoma State deep when they had three timeouts to use. On 4th and one, Jackson ran for 23 yards before sliding down inside the 5-yard line to run out the clock.