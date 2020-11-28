Winter Weather advisory Saturday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of the northwestern South Plains until noon.
This is going to affect Parmer, Castro, and Swisher counties. Some locations, like Friona, have already seen an inch of snow (as of 8:40 a.m.) and could see another inch or so. Most locations across the northwest have seen a dusting to a half inch, but could still add more to that in the coming hours.
The good news is that since air temps are borderline and ground temps are warm, most roads are either just wet, or we’ll see the snow melt quickly. We could still see some flakes here in Lubbock but, more then likely, we’ll just see straight rain until this moves away.
Some locations off the Caprock have gotten over a half inch of rain so far this morning and could get more yet. Even seeing some lightning strikes. All of the precipitation will either fall apart or move on as the morning and early afternoon wears on.
Dry air is also wrapping into the system, which is part of the reason places like Seminole and Seagraves have missed out on this. Later tonight, we could see some isolated light showers wrapping around behind the system.
Behind this system, the winds will try to pick up for Sunday. And over the next seven days, a series of cold fronts will generally keep our temperatures below average for this time of year.
