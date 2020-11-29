Cold week ahead, sustained winds expected Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will be cooler then average here Sunday, but the bigger story will be the winds trying to crank up. Sustained winds will be strong, but not terrible, around 20mph.
It will be the wind gusts, where most will see 35mph, but we could see isolated wind gusts upwards of 45-50mph. In addition, we could see an isolated shower off the Caprock. Once we hit sunset though, the winds will calm down, the skies will clear out, and it’ll be a good setup for a cold Monday morning with temperatures around 20 degrees on most locations on the Caprock.
By Tuesday we will warm up to temperatures just slightly above average, but the bottom falls out again on Wednesday as another front comes through. And this front will have some cold air. And the overall pattern is setting up for us to see repeated dry fronts, so we could be in for a longer stretch of cool weather.
