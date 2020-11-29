East Lubbock Art House opens community fridge for people in need

The East Lubbock Art House at 405 N Martin L King Blvd has opened a community fridge to help people in need. (Source: Facebook)
By KCBD Staff | November 29, 2020 at 4:21 PM CST - Updated November 29 at 4:37 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The East Lubbock Art House at 405 N Martin L King Blvd has opened a community fridge to help people in need.

Anyone who needs food is welcome to take items from the fridge, and they are accepting donations of unopened non-perishables and fresh fruit and veggies.

They plan to paint murals on the outside of the fridges that were donated by Garcia’s Appliances.

You can learn more on their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/eastlubbockarthouse/

Posted by East Lubbock Art House on Saturday, November 28, 2020

