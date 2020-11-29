End Zone Team of the Week: Lubbock-Cooper Pirates

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The fourteenth KCBD End Zone Team of the Week for this season is the Lubbock Cooper Pirates.
In their Week 10 matchup against Rider (Wichita Falls), the Pirates beat the Raiders 25-24.
Lubbock Cooper trailed 24-7 to begin the fourth quarter and won the game on a two-point conversion play. The win awarded the Pirates a share of the 5A District 2 region 1 district 3 title.
Next week, they’ll look to win the title outright against Wichita Falls High (3-4), Thursday night.
