Seagraves Elementary on virtual learning until Dec. 7

I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving break. We had some beautiful weather to enjoy while counting our blessings. For the safety of our students and staff, Seagraves ISD administration has decided that students will be instructed virtually for the remainder of this week. Hopefully this will allow students to return safely to school on Monday, December 7th. Please ensure that your student(s) logs on to their Google Classroom, participates in remote lessons, and does the work assigned by teachers. The teachers will communicate with you and your student through their Google Classrooms so please reach out to them with any questions you may have. We look forward to seeing all our students back in school on the 7th and hope that you all stay safe and healthy.