Texas Tech men’s comeback falls short against Houston

FORT WORTH, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech men’s basketball team battled back after trailing by as much as 20 points against the number 17th-ranked Houston Cougars in the Dickies Arena. The Red Raiders were able to cut the lead to seven, but lost to Houston 64-53.
Texas Tech trailed by 18 by the end of the first half. However, in the second half, with the pestering defense and the offense beginning to click, the Red Raiders were able to come back and get the lead down to single digits. While the team made an impressive comeback, it wasn’t enough to beat the Cougars, who pulled away in the end. The Red Raiders shot 22.2% from three-point range, which also hurt their game. At times in the second half, the game got chippy with Marcus Santos-Silva getting into an altercation on the side line and Micah Peavy was hit with a technical.
Despite shooting (3-11) on the night, Mac McClung still lead Tech with 16 points and three rebounds. Peavy added 12 points and four rebounds, but fouled out late in the second half.
The Red Raiders will return to Lubbock to take on Saint John’s on Dec. 3. The game will be broadcast on ESPN or ESPN 2 at 8 p.m.
