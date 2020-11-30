Brief warm up before our next cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - November ends with quiet weather, though morning wind chills are in the teens and single-digits. December will begin with mild weather, with temperatures peaking above average. A cold front, however, will quickly follow.
This morning a sunny sky, a light wind, some cold air. Lows in the 20s and teens will be common, but so too will wind chills in the teens and single-digits.
This afternoon sunny with a slight breeze. Not as chilly with highs from near 50 to 55 degrees.
Tonight clear with a very cold breeze. Lows will range from the mid-20s to near 30 degrees.
Tomorrow, the first day of December, will be mostly sunny, somewhat breezy, and somewhat warmer. Temperatures will peak in the 60s.
The next cold front is expected in the Lubbock vicinity around sunset. It will be followed by gusty winds and a shot of reinforcing cold air. And, perhaps, a few showers.
Late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning there may light wintry showers dotting the northern KCBD viewing area. Wednesday otherwise will be partly cloudy with a somewhat windy and cold morning, a somewhat breezy and very chilly afternoon.
Wednesday temperatures will range from sub-freezing in the morning to the 40s in the afternoon.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a very cold breeze. Lubbock-area temperatures will range from the low 20s in the morning to the low 40s in the afternoon.
For more detail on any day, see the forecast section
Holiday Weekend Rain Totals
Precipitation, the liquid from all forms - liquid, freezing, frozen, over the holiday weekend at the Lubbock airport totaled 0.06″. The total for November is 0.09″, which is 0.77″ below the average for the entire month. The total for the year so far is 11.48″, which is 6.89″ below the average to date. Last year the to-date total was 23.72″.
Event totals in and near the KCBD viewing area from the Texas Tech West Texas Mesonet, in inches:
1.50 ASPERMONT 3NE
1.24 KNOX CITY 3NW
0.84 GUTHRIE 10WSW
0.77 HACKBERRY 2 SSE
0.68 PADUCAH 10SW
0.65 JAYTON 1SSE
0.65 SNYDER 3E
0.54 POST 1NE
0.51 FLUVANNA 3WNW
0.49 SPUR 1W
0.45 CHILDRESS 2NNE
0.45 GAIL 2ESE
0.41 SNYDER 3SSW
0.38 LAKE ALAN HENRY 1NW
0.37 LAMESA 2SE
0.36 NORTHFIELD 1S
0.35 TULIA 2ENE
0.33 HART 3N
0.32 ROARING SPRINGS 3N
0.31 MCADOO 3NNW
0.31 GRAHAM 5SSW
0.30 ESTELLINE 3SSE
0.30 OLTON 6S
0.30 VIGO PARK
0.29 ANTON 6SSW
0.29 HAPPY 1E
0.28 PLAINVIEW 1S
0.27 FRIONA 2NE
0.26 ABERNATHY 5ENE
0.26 AMHERST 1NE
0.24 O’DONNELL 1N
0.23 WHITE RIVER LAKE 6NW
0.21 AIKEN 3WSW
0.21 MEMPHIS 1NE
0.21 PLAINS 3N
0.20 EARTH 9WSW
0.19 SLATON 2NE
0.18 DIMMITT 2NE
0.18 REESE CENTER
0.15 LEVELLAND 4S
0.15 SOUTH PLAINS 3ENE
0.15 TURKEY 2WSW
0.13 MULESHOE 2SSW
0.11 MORTON 1ENE
0.11 RALLS 1SE
0.10 SILVERTON 7ESE
0.09 WELCH
0.08 CAPROCK CANYONS SP
0.07 FLOYDADA 2NNE
0.06 SMYER
0.06 SUNDOWN 8WSW
0.05 LUBBOCK 3WNW TTU
0.05 TAHOKA 3NNE
0.03 DENVER CITY 7WNW
0.03 WOLFFORTH 6SSW
0.02 SEMINOLE 2NNE
0.02 TATUM NM 2SW
0.01 BROWNFIELD 2S
0.01 HOBBS NM 5NW
0.01 NEW HOME
Most Mesonet stations are not located in the community they are named for but are nearby. The characters following each community above refer to the automated weather station location in miles and the direction from the community’s center. Typically, that’s the Courthouse or City Hall, sometimes the downtown or business district. “Seminole 2NNE” is the station approximately two miles north-northeast of the center of Seminole. Rainfall in Seminole may have been less or greater.
Lubbock Climatology
51°F was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday, seven degrees below the average high for the date. The November 29 record high is 80° (set in 2014).
19° has been the low reported at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial as of this writing). Lubbock’s November 30 average low is 30° and the high 58°. The record low for the date is 10° (set in 1918) and the record high 81° (set in 2012).
Lubbock’s precipitation total for the month so far is 0.09″, recorded at the airport. Total precipitation for the year so far is 11.48″, which is 6.86″ below the average to date. Last year the to-date total was 23.72″.
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 5:39 PM CST. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:34 AM CST.
